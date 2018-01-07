Britain scraps plan for vote on lifting fox hunting ban

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 14, 2015, a protestors dressed as a fox demonstrates to keep a ban on fox hunting, near to the Houses of Parliament in London. During a TV interview broadcast Sunday Jan. 7, 2018, Prime Minister Theresa May said the British government is scrapping a promise to reconsider the current ban on fox hunting until after the next election, due in 2022, a centuries-old rural tradition contentiously outlawed more than a decade ago. Frank Augstein, FILE AP Photo