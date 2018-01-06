Thousands march against election result in Honduras

Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla is surrounded by supporters as he arrives for a rally where he reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras, in the central park of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. At a march and rally that drew thousands Saturday, Nasralla said he would not stop calling for protests and civil disobedience until Hernandez agrees to step down. Fernando Antonio AP Photo