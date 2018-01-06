Kurdish demonstrators and supporters of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan protest on the fifth anniversary of the killing of three Kurdish women, in Paris, Saturday, Jan.6, 2018. Kurds from all over Europe demonstrate five years after the assassination of three Kurdish activists Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan and Leyla Soylemez in Paris.
Kurdish demonstrators and supporters of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan protest on the fifth anniversary of the killing of three Kurdish women, in Paris, Saturday, Jan.6, 2018. Kurds from all over Europe demonstrate five years after the assassination of three Kurdish activists Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan and Leyla Soylemez in Paris. Christophe Ena AP Photo

Kurds march in Paris 5 years after 3 activists are slain

January 06, 2018 11:00 AM

PARIS

Thousands of Kurds have marched in Paris to demand "truth and justice" five years after the slayings of three Kurdish activists in the French capital.

The protesters, who came from several European countries, also denounced the "silence" of the French authorities on the slayings of the three women shot in the head at a Kurdish association on Jan. 9, 2013.

Some of the marchers on Saturday chanted slogans hostile to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris the day before.

The police said 4,700 people took part in the march.

The only suspect in the killings, Omer Guney, a Turkish national, died in a Paris hospital in 2016 while he was being detained in a French prison pending trial.

