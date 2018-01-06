Nation & World

Dozens injured when barricade collapses in Kuwait's Gulf Cup

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:48 AM

January 06, 2018 10:48 AM

KUWAIT CITY

Kuwait's state-run news agency says more than 30 soccer fans, most from Oman, sustained injuries when a glass barricade collapsed in a stadium in Kuwait City.

The incident occurred Friday evening after fans gathered on the barricade to greet the Omani team, which beat the United Arab Emirates in a penalty shootout to win the Arabian Gulf Cup finals. The tournament had been planned to take place in Qatar this year before a row erupted among Gulf states.

Kuwait's state-run news agency says the prime minister ordered a committee to attend to injured fans. Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah also ordered an investigation into the incident.

The news agency published pictures Saturday of the prime minister and others visiting the injured fans in a hospital in Kuwait.

