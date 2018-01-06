Minister: Norway to extradite cleric if Italy convicts him

FILE - This is an Aug. 14, 2015, file photo of Najmaddin Faraj Ahmad, also known as Mullah Krekar, appearing in court in Oslo, Norway. Norway's justice minister said Saturday Jan. 6, 2018, that Iraqi-born cleric Najmaddin Faraj Ahmad, who is suspected of enticing recruits to fight in Iraq and Syria will be extradited if a court in Italy convicts him, with the trial scheduled to start in Italy Wednesday. NTB scanpix FILE via AP Olav Nesvold