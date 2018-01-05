Leaders say Czechoslovakia's peaceful split could be model

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, Czech billionaire and leader of ANO 2011 political movement Andrej Babis addresses the media after meeting with Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman at the Lany Castle following the Czech Republic's parliamentary elections in Lany, Czech Republic. The prime ministers of Slovakia Robert Fico and Czech Republic Andrej Babis, have marked the 25th anniversary of the peaceful split of Czechoslovakia by saying it set an example for any other country, including Spain and Catalonia. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo