Nation & World

Suspect shot in confrontation with FBI agent near Atlanta

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:15 AM

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.

Authorities say a suspect has been shot and wounded as an FBI agent attempted to make an arrest in a suburb of Atlanta.

Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman Kevin Rowson said the shooting happened Friday morning in Sandy Springs, which borders Atlanta on the city's north side.

Rowson said one of the FBI's agents was hurt. However, he said the agent was not shot and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Rowson said the suspect was taken to a hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No other details were immediately released.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California
Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

View More Video