FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, former soccer star George Weah, presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change, casts his vote during the presidential election in Monrovia, Liberia. Raised in a poor neighborhood on the neglected outskirts of the capital Monrovia, Weah was elected president of his country last week, his victory a lesson in how sports fame can help propel figures with humble beginnings to positions of great importance. Abbas Dulleh, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Wenger invited to Weah's inauguration as Liberia's president

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:25 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LONDON

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he has been invited to former footballer George Weah's inauguration as Liberia's president.

But Wenger, who signed Weah when he was Monaco coach in 1988, expects to be too busy to make the trip from London for the Jan. 22 ceremony.

Weah, a former FIFA World Player of the Year, was elected president last week in Liberia's first democratic transfer of power in more than 70 years.

Wenger says "it's down to the fact that one thing that was common in George's attitude is being strong mentally, absolutely unbelievably convinced that he has a mission."

Wenger recalled Weah "crying when war was on in Liberia," and added "this guy is an example for everybody who plays football."

