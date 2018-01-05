The Latest: Iran complains about UK coverage of protests

In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, Iranian demonstrators burn representations of U.S. and Israeli flags in a pro-government rally in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. The strength of protests shaking Iran was unclear on Thursday after a week of unrest that killed at least 21 people, with fewer reports of demonstrations as government supporters again took to the streets in several cities and towns. Nima Najafzadeh,Tasnim News Agency via AP)