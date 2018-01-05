FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey. Erdogan is trying to bring Turkey's relations with European nations back on track following a stormy 2017 that saw the Turkish leader quarrel with European leaders and accuse them of Nazi-like behavior.
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey. Erdogan is trying to bring Turkey's relations with European nations back on track following a stormy 2017 that saw the Turkish leader quarrel with European leaders and accuse them of Nazi-like behavior. Burhan Ozbilici, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey. Erdogan is trying to bring Turkey's relations with European nations back on track following a stormy 2017 that saw the Turkish leader quarrel with European leaders and accuse them of Nazi-like behavior. Burhan Ozbilici, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Protests greet Erdogan on first France visit since crackdown

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:08 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PARIS

Protests over press freedom and the deteriorating state of human rights in Turkey greeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he arrived in Paris on Friday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The trip is Erdogan's first to France since his government strongly cracked down on suspected opponents following a failed coup in July 2016. About 50,000 people have been arrested and 110,000 others removed from public sector jobs in Turkey.

About 30 activists from watchdog group Reporters without Borders held images of jailed journalists outside the Turkish Embassy. A dozen demonstrators, mainly ethnic Kurds, later tried to reach the presidential Elysee palace, but police pushed them back onto a side street.

The French Communist Party and several left-wing parties have criticized Erdogan's visit to France, which came the day before the fifth anniversary of the slayings in Paris of three Kurdish women activists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The French judicial system had pointed out Turkish secret services' involvement in this crime," the Communist Party said in a statement.

Macron is expected to raise the issue of media freedom with Erdogan. The two leaders also are set to discuss Turkey's relationship with the European Union, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the war in Syria.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California
Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

View More Video