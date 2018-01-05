Pakistan expresses disappointment at US aid cutoff

In this Jan. 4, 2018 photo, Pakistanis activists of civil society protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in Lahore, Pakistan. A senior Pakistani senator has expressed disappointment at the U.S. decision to suspend military aid to Islamabad, saying it will be detrimental to Pakistani-U.S. relations. Nuzhat Sadiq, the chairwoman of the Senate Foreign Affairs committee in the upper house of parliament, says Islamabad can manage without the United States as it did in the 1990s, but would prefer to move the troubled relationship forward. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo