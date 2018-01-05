Nation & World

Transgender inmate seeks rare transfer to female prison

By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer

January 05, 2018 01:01 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHICAGO

A 26-year-old transgender Chicago woman serving a 10-year sentence for burglary is seeking a transfer from a male to a female prison where she says she'll be less vulnerable to abuse.

A federal judge will hear testimony Friday on Deon "Strawberry" Hampton's transfer request. She says guards single her out for regular sexual abuse, taunting and beatings at the high-security men's prison she's at now in southern Illinois.

Prison officials can assign such male-to-female transgender inmates to women's prisons, but it happens infrequently. Federal data from 2016 indicates there were no transgender prisoners in Illinois' two female prisons. There were 28 in the state's 24 male prisons.

Testimony in Benton will include experts describing how Hampton has identified as female since she was 5.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California
Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

View More Video