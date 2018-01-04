In small breakthrough, Koreas will meet for talks on Tuesday

A visitor takes picture in front of ribbons wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas on the wire fence at the Imjingak Pavilion near the border village of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea for the first time in nearly two years Wednesday as the rivals explored the possibility of sitting down and talking after months of acrimony and fears of war. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo