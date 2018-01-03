Head of corrupt Baltimore police task force to plead guilty

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on January 3, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states. The storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to much of the northeast, beginning late Wednesday night, with warnings stretching through Thursday, January 4, according to the National Weather Service.