Head of corrupt Baltimore police task force to plead guilty

January 03, 2018 08:37 PM

BALTIMORE

The former leader of a specialized unit of Baltimore's police force will plead guilty in a corruption case.

The Baltimore Sun reports Wednesday that former Sgt. Wayne Jenkins will enter a guilty plea Friday in federal court in Baltimore. The Sun says his lawyer confirmed the plea.

Jenkins is among the group of detectives charged in a sweeping federal indictment with stealing from people they falsely accused.

Jenkins' plea will make him sixth Baltimore officer charged in the case to plead guilty. His trial was scheduled to being on Jan. 22.

