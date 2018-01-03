Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

This Dec. 29, 2017 photo shows Lisa Finch, surrounded by family members reacting to the killing of her son Andrew Finch after he was shot by police, in Wichita, Kan. The attorney for the family of a Kansas man fatally shot at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call wants the police officer who killed him criminally charged for his death. Police have said Finch was shot after a prankster called 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch's Wichita home. In a letter Tuesday, Finch's mother, Lisa, says officials are compounding the family's grief by not allowing her to see her son's body. The Wichita Eagle via AP Bo Rader