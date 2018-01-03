Ethiopia to release all political prisoners, close camp

FILE- In this Thursday, March 17, 2016 file photo Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In a surprise move, Ethiopia's leader on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, has announced plans to drop charges against political prisoners and close a notorious prison camp in what he calls an effort to "widen the democratic space for all". Michael Tewelde, File AP Photo