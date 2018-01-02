Nation & World

Chicago police: Woman shot while streaming live on Facebook

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 11:54 PM

CHICAGO

Chicago police say a 27-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred while she was streaming on Facebook Live.

The Chicago Tribune reports the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on the city's South Side. Police say the victim was arguing with another woman who was seated in a car. The woman in the vehicle then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the arm.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says investigators have the Facebook video and the suspected shooter has been identified. She remains at-large.

Guglielmi says police don't believe there's any threat to the public. He called the shooting a "domestic related incident between two individuals that know each other."

