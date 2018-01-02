Nation & World

Immigration official wants pols in sanctuary cities charged

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 08:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says politicians who run sanctuary cities should be charged with crimes.

Thomas Homan said in an interview Tuesday with Fox News Channel's Neil Cavuto that the Department of Justice needs to file charges against municipalities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities and deny them funding.

He also says politicians should be held "personally accountable" for crimes committed by people living in the U.S. illegally.

Homan says, "We've got to start charging some of these politicians with crimes."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has repeatedly vowed to withhold federal money from localities that refuse to give federal immigration authorities access to jails and provide advance notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Peruvian bus crash claims at least 30 victims

    A bus fell off of a cliff in a remote area 70 kilometers from Lima, Peru on Jan. 2, 2018. Officials say at least 30 people were killed.

Peruvian bus crash claims at least 30 victims

Peruvian bus crash claims at least 30 victims 1:24

Peruvian bus crash claims at least 30 victims

Video: luxury car slams into a family's vehicle, nearly flipping it 0:17

Video: luxury car slams into a family's vehicle, nearly flipping it
NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

View More Video