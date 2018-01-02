Ugandan leader signs bill removing presidential age limit

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 12, 2011 file photo, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni campaigns in Uganda's capital Kampala. Museveni, 73, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, has signed into law a bill that removes a presidential age limit from the constitution and allows him to run for election again, deputy spokeswoman Linda Nabusayi confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. File AP Photo