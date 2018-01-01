Nation & World

Police in Alabama say 4 injured in New Year's Day shooting

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

Police in north Alabama say four people suffered gunshot wounds in a New Year's Day shooting.

Local news outlets report that multiple shooters were involved in the shooting outside the Palladium Event Center in Huntsville shortly after midnight.

Police say one victim is 18 and the others are in their early 20s.

Paramedics took three of the victims to a hospital, while the fourth arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle. Authorities said two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the injuries suffered by the other two weren't considered life-threatening.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call investigators.

