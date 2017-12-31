Nation & World

Polish leader focuses on constitution in New Year's address

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 03:42 PM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has invited his countrymen to help shape the nation's constitution in 2018, which marks a key national anniversary.

Duda gave his televised New Year's speech as tens of thousands of Poles, dressed against the cold, were flocking to free outdoor concerts in Warsaw and in many other cities to see in the New Year. Sumptuous fireworks shows were planned by local authorities.

In 2018 Poland will celebrate 100 years of regained statehood. Duda is planning a referendum on the new shape of the constitution, saying the current one does not meet present-day requirements.

