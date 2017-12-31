Nation & World

Activists: Shelling, rocket fire kill 19 outside Damascus

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 05:57 AM

BEIRUT

Syrian activists and a first responder group say shelling and rocket fire in the suburbs of Damascus killed 19 civilians a day after medical evacuations were completed to save the lives of 29 others.

The Syrian Civil Defense, volunteer rescuers also known as the White Helmets, says pro-government forces shelled the rebel-held eastern Ghouta suburbs on Saturday, killing 6 children and 13 adults. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and the local, activist-run Ghouta Media Center reported the same.

On Friday, the Red Cross and Red Crescent completed the evacuation of 29 patients from the besieged suburbs to receive urgent medical care in government hospitals in Damascus. The U.N. says around 400,000 people are trapped under the government's siege of eastern Ghouta.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Folks, it is cold! Niagara Falls partially freezes

    The extreme cold wave that is hitting Canada and parts of the northeast United States these days has left the landscapes of both countries with white.

Folks, it is cold! Niagara Falls partially freezes

Folks, it is cold! Niagara Falls partially freezes 0:36

Folks, it is cold! Niagara Falls partially freezes
At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment 1:47

At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment
Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides 0:34

Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides

View More Video