Judge needs evidence to let illusionist undo porn plea

FILE - In this March 17, 2007 file photo, magician Jan Rouven presents the Floating Virgin during the dress rehearsal of a German TV show in Riesa, eastern Germany. The former Las Vegas Strip illusionist from Germany is trying to undo his federal court guilty plea to charges that he acquired thousands of pornographic videos and images, including some depicting sex acts involving kindergarten-age boys. Eckehard Schulz, File AP Photo