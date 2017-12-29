Ethics measure approved to be on South Dakota's 2018 ballot

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, Represent South Dakota spokesman Doug Kronaizl, center, and other supporters of a proposed government ethics constitutional amendment unload boxes of petitions outside the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. The proposed constitutional amendment would stop lawmakers from changing future ballot measures and the state's initiative system without taking the changes to a public vote. South Dakota's chief elections official says supporters of a proposed government ethics constitutional amendment turned in enough valid signatures to put it before voters in 2018. James Nord File AP Photo