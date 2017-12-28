Nation & World

Fire engulfs Mumbai building, killing at least 15 people

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:40 PM

NEW DELHI

At least 15 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a fire that broke out in a restaurant in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, early Friday, officials said.

The fire quickly spread from the top-floor restaurant through a four-story building, said fire official Balkrishna Kadam.

More than 50 people have been taken to a hospital. The dead included 11 women, fire officials said.

The building, located in the formerly industrial area of central Mumbai, houses several upscale restaurants that had moved in over the last few years to make it a popular nightlife destination, the New Delhi Television channel reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"There was a stampede and someone pushed me. People were running over me even as the ceiling above me was collapsing in flames. Still don't know how I got out alive,'" Mumbai gynecologist Sulbha Arora tweeted.

She said was at the restaurant when the started and "before we knew it the whole place was engulfed in a matter of seconds."

Several TV news channels operating from the compound had to shut down broadcast, reportedly due to damage to their equipment.

Eight fire engines battled the blaze for more than five hours, Kadam said.

The cause of the fire that started around 1 a.m. Friday is under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides

    A major power outage impacted parts of Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on Dec. 27. The outage caused nearly a dozen rides to close on a particularly busy day at the park.

Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides

Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides 0:34

Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides
Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
911 calls made after Washington Amtrak derailment released 1:56

911 calls made after Washington Amtrak derailment released

View More Video