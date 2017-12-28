Judge rules Kentucky lawyer who fled must forfeit bond

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, fugitive lawyer Eric Conn is taken into custody by FBI agents on the tarmac at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky. A federal judge has ruled on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, that Coon, who went on the run in a more than $500 million Social Security fraud case must forfeit property put up for bond. WKYT-TV reports the judge ruled Thursday that Conn violated the terms of his bond. Matt Goins, File AP Photo