Police: Louisiana man shot by a sheriff's deputy

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 05:36 PM

MONROE, La.

Louisiana State Police say a sheriff's deputy has shot a 36-year-old man accused of trying to kill the deputy.

Trooper Michael Reichardt says a Ouachita (WASH-ih-tah) Parish sheriff's deputy stopped to help a stalled vehicle about 2 a.m. Wednesday near Monroe, there was gunfire, and the driver was hit.

The driver has been identified as Dusty Sanders of Bastrop, about 22 miles (36 kilometers) north-northeast of Monroe. Reichardt says in a news release that Sanders remained hospitalized Thursday.

Because an officer was involved, state police are investigating.

Reichardt said in an email that police have a warrant for Sanders' arrest on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.

Asked why shooting started and whether Sanders fired first, Reichardt said the incident is still being investigated.

The races of the deputy and the suspect have not been released.

