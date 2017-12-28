Franken to formally thank supporters before leaving Senate

Nation & World

Sen. Al Franken is meeting with supporters and friends in Minnesota before he officially resigns.

The Democrat planned to attend an event Thursday night in Minneapolis to thank supporters and friends after his eight years in the Senate. Media outlets were expected to be allowed to attend part of the event.

Franken announced his plans to resign earlier this month amid a storm of sexual misconduct allegations. He'll officially step down on Tuesday. His successor, current Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, is set to be sworn in on Wednesday.

The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian first won his Senate seat in 2009, after a lengthy recount. He officially beat Republican Norm Coleman by 312 votes.

But support from many of his fellow Senate Democrats collapsed after the sexual misconduct allegations. Franken disputed or denied many of the accounts.

