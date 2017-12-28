Nation & World

Officer cleared in shooting of boy, 13, in northern Indiana

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 08:44 PM

ELKHART, Ind.

A northern Indiana prosecutor says a railroad police officer won't face any criminal charges for firing shots that wounded a 13-year-old boy who led police on a car chase.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker announced Thursday that a grand jury decided to clear Norfolk Southern officer Kyle Perry for his actions in the May 7 shooting. Becker says the teen was wounded in the shoulder and was hospitalized for one night.

Becker says the boy was a runaway who was driving a stolen car when an Elkhart officer tried to stop the vehicle for dangerous driving. The teen led police on a 2-mile chase and the railroad officer was aiding an officer in blocking the car when the driver accelerated backward toward him.

Becker says Perry fired seven shots.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides

    A major power outage impacted parts of Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on Dec. 27. The outage caused nearly a dozen rides to close on a particularly busy day at the park.

Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides

Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides 0:34

Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides
Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
911 calls made after Washington Amtrak derailment released 1:56

911 calls made after Washington Amtrak derailment released

View More Video