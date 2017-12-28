Records say paraplegic Palestinian shot during protest

CAPTION REMOVES THE SHOOTER - File - In this Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 file photo, Palestinian mourners carry the body of 29-year-old activist Ibrahim Abu Thraya who was shot and killed Friday in clashes on the Israeli border with Gaza, during his funeral in Gaza City. Medical records in the Gaza Strip show that a paraplegic man who died during a violent protest along the border with Israel was shot in the head. The records, obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Dec. 28 found that Ibrahim Abu Thraya died of severe bleeding after a single bullet entered his head over his left eye. Khalil Hamra, File AP Photo