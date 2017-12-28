Nation & World

Libyan army in east welcomes elections soon as possible

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 04:46 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BENGHAZI, Libya

The spokesman for Libya's self-styled national army in the east says the army welcomes holding elections as soon as possible.

In a Wednesday press conference, Brigadier Gen. Ahmed al-Mosmari said the army is ready to secure polling stations across the country and urged the east-based parliament to issue the elections law.

Libya plunged into chaos following a 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed a longtime dictator. It is now split between rival governments and myriad militias.

In September, the U.N. envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, proposed an action plan meant to pave the way for parliamentary and presidential elections and a vote on a new constitution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.N.-backed government in the west says it plans to hold elections in 2018.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

    An approximately 15-foot great white shark circled a boat off of the South Carolina coast.

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina 0:47

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 0:39

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba
Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

View More Video