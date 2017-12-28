Trump, in Washington, doesn't get out much

FILE - In this March 25, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump and his motorcade turns onto Pennsylvania Avenue as he returns to the White House after dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. He's been in Washington for almost a year. Yet in all that time, Trump has yet to enjoy a single nonworking meal at a restaurant that doesn't pay him rent. He hasn't taken in a performance at the Kennedy Center; hasn't been to a Nationals game; hasn't toured the sites. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo