Thousands of Puerto Rico police owed overtime call in sick

In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo, some roofs damaged by the whip of Hurricane Maria are shown still exposed to rainy weather conditions, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog says his office will be investigating how a tiny Florida company won more than $30 million in contracts for desperately needed relief supplies following Hurricane Maria. The Associated Press first reported last month that Bronze Star LLC failed to deliver the emergency tarps and plastic sheeting needed to cover tens of thousands of Puerto Rican homes damaged by the storm's winds. The Federal Emergency Management Agency eventually terminated the contracts without paying any money. Carlos Giusti AP Photo