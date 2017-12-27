Nation & World

Trump campaign associate denies violating judge's gag order

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 04:04 PM



WASHINGTON

A former Trump campaign associate who was indicted earlier this year is denying that he violated a judge's gag order.

A lawyer for Rick Gates acknowledged in a court filing Wednesday that Gates taped a video to thank attendees at a fundraiser recently held in his behalf. The Dec. 19 event raised money to help defray Gates' legal costs.

The defense lawyer says that while Gates wanted to show gratitude to supporters, he also specifically said in the video that he could not discuss the case because of the gag order.

The new filing comes as Judge Amy Berman Jackson considers whether Gates, who was charged in October along with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, violated her order that the parties refrain from publicly discussing the case.

