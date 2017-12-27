Timeline for 13 days that transformed Trump White House

FILE - In this July 28, 2017, file photo, then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. For an administration that has spent 2017 throwing off headlines at a stunningly dizzying pace, the frenetic fortnight in the second half of July reached an unparalleled breakneck speed. Set amid the backdrop of a president grappling with his deepest insecurities, the West Wing’s breakdown in policy collided with its collapse in personnel and acted as a crucial inflection point for Trump’s first year in office. Buffeted by fierce rains and wind, Air Force One circled in the skies above Washington on July 28. When it finally touched down at Joint Base Andrews, a presidency had been forever altered. In a series of tweets, Trump announced a decision that had been reached the night before, that he was appointing John Kelly, a retired Marine four-star general, to be his new chief of staff, replacing Priebus.
FILE - In this July 28, 2017, file photo, then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. For an administration that has spent 2017 throwing off headlines at a stunningly dizzying pace, the frenetic fortnight in the second half of July reached an unparalleled breakneck speed. Set amid the backdrop of a president grappling with his deepest insecurities, the West Wing’s breakdown in policy collided with its collapse in personnel and acted as a crucial inflection point for Trump’s first year in office. Buffeted by fierce rains and wind, Air Force One circled in the skies above Washington on July 28. When it finally touched down at Joint Base Andrews, a presidency had been forever altered. In a series of tweets, Trump announced a decision that had been reached the night before, that he was appointing John Kelly, a retired Marine four-star general, to be his new chief of staff, replacing Priebus. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Timeline for 13 days that transformed Trump White House

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 03:33 AM

WASHINGTON

A timeline for 13 days in July that transformed President Donald Trump's White House:

July 19 — Trump gives an interview to the New York Times saying he regrets hiring Attorney General Jeff Sessions; he attends the first meeting of his electoral fraud council, repeating baseless claims of widespread vote fraud.

July 20 — Attends heated national security meeting at the Pentagon on Afghanistan strategy. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly privately calls Trump a "moron" after the session.

July 21 — Trump hires outspoken hedge fund executive Anthony Scaramucci as communications director over the objections of Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer resigns in protest.

July 22 — Trump tweets he has "complete power to pardon" amid new revelations in ongoing Russia probe.

July 23 — Trump laments that Republicans are insufficiently protective of him. "It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President," he tweeted.

July 24 — Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee for its ongoing Russia investigation. Trump delivers politically charged speech at Boy Scouts' National Jamboree, prompting condemnation from the group.

July 25 — The president attacks Sessions in a series of tweets, accusing him of taking "a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes." He also questions the integrity of acting FBI director Andrew McCabe.

July 26 — The FBI raids former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's home. Trump surprises the Pentagon with a series of tweets announcing he would reverse the Obama-era policies allowing transgender individuals to serve in the armed forces.

July 27 — The New Yorker publishes a vulgar attack by Scaramucci on Priebus and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Hours later, the GOP health care bill is dealt a defeat by Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.

July 28 — Trump appears to endorse police brutality in speech pushing aggressive anti-gang tactics to officers in New York. On arrival back in Washington, Trump tweets that Priebus is being replaced as chief of staff by retired Gen. John Kelly.

July 29 — Trump tweets that he is "very disappointed" in China over its handling of North Korea, adding it does "NOTHING" to solve the crisis.

July 30 — As Republican lawmakers look past the failed health care push to tax reform, Trump tweets that they should keep working on repealing and replacing "Obamacare." A day earlier he tweeted of GOP senators, "They look like fools and are just wasting time."

July 31 — In his first official act, Kelly fires Scaramucci after 11 days on the job.

