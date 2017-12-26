Nation & World

Police: California couple used drone to deliver drugs

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 10:37 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Authorities say a Southern California couple used a drone to deliver illegal drugs to their customers.

Benjamin Baldassarre and Ashley Carroll, of Riverside, were charged Tuesday with possessing controlled substances for sale and child endangerment.

It's unclear if they have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

Police arrested the couple last Thursday after neighbors suspected they were selling drugs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities say a drone delivered drugs to customers at a nearby parking lot. The customers would then drive by the couple's home and throw their payments on the lawn.

The child endangerment charges were filed because Baldassarre's 9-year-old daughter lived in the home, where police say they found syringes and drugs believed to include methamphetamine, LSD-laced candy and powdered fentanyl.

The girl was turned over to her mother.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

    An approximately 15-foot great white shark circled a boat off of the South Carolina coast.

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina 0:47

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 0:39

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba
Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

View More Video