Democrat in Virginia House race asks to delay breaking tie

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 03:55 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.

The Democrat in a tied race for a Virginia House seat that could affect which party controls the chamber says she'll ask a court to declare the tie invalid.

Shelly Simonds' lawyers said Tuesday that they'll ask the court to reconsider its ruling after last week's recount.

If Simonds were declared the winner in the 94th District in Newport News, it would split control of the legislature 50-50. Currently it's 51-49 in favor of Republicans.

Attorney Ezra Reese said the court violated election law by counting a ballot for Republican Del. David Yancey a day after the recount.

Election officials plan to draw names from a bowl Wednesday to settle the outcome. Simonds said she'll ask them to delay the drawing. Simonds and Yancey are tied at 11,608 votes each.

