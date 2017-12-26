Court tosses appeal that cited witness's help from God

FILE - In this July 22, 2011, file photo, Pedro Miranda listens to a translation of a family victim impact statement during his sentencing at Superior Court, in Hartford, Conn., for the 1988 murder of Carmen Lopez. On Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, the Connecticut Supreme Court rejected Miranda’s appeal of his 2015 conviction of murdering 13-year-old Mayra Cruz. Miranda argued the jury was tainted by testimony from a witness who said God helped him identify the defendant in a photo array. He already was serving a sentence of life plus 100 years for killing Lopez. Jessica Hill, Pool, File AP Photo