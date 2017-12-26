More Videos

Nation & World

Christmas storm brings record snow to Erie, Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 07:16 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ERIE, Pa.

A Christmas storm has dumped a record amount of snow on Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie.

Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches, the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history. The previous record was the 44 inches that fell in Morgantown in March 1958.

Erie issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads. It asked residents to stay off streets until the snow stops and roads can reopen.

State police and the state Department of Transportation are urging people to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions.

