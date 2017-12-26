Nation & World

Woman blown off balcony in Russia in gale-force winds

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 06:14 AM

MOSCOW

Russian media reports say that gale-force winds have blown a woman off her balcony on the Pacific island of Sakhalin.

The Interfax news agency reported Tuesday that the 65-year-old woman from the town of Shakhtyorsk went out for a smoke on the balcony and was blown off, landing on a snowdrift below. An ambulance couldn't reach the house so the woman had to be taken to a hospital in the bucket of a construction truck.

Local news website Uglegorskiye Novosti says she fell from the fourth floor, breaking an arm and three ribs, and leaving her with a concussion.

Sakhalin in Russia's Far East has been hit with a series of snowstorms since Monday with wind gusts in the area of the woman's fall reaching about 150 kph (93 mph).

