FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a news briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. Authorities said a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles. The package was found Saturday night, Dec. 23, in the tony Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor's house.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a news briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. Authorities said a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles. The package was found Saturday night, Dec. 23, in the tony Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor's house. Andres Kudacki, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a news briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. Authorities said a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles. The package was found Saturday night, Dec. 23, in the tony Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor's house. Andres Kudacki, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Secret Service interviews person over manure sent to Mnuchin

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 02:12 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOS ANGELES

The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin).

The box was found Saturday at the home of Mnuchin's neighbor in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles. The LAPD bomb squad responded to the package, which police say was marked as being from "the American people."

Secret Service spokesman Cody Starken said Monday that the agency was contacted by Los Angeles police and interviewed a person who claimed responsibility. He declined to identify the person.

Starken says the Secret Service takes all confirmed and alleged threats seriously. He says the agency typically doesn't comment on possible criminal investigations or interviewing practices.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

    Walter Robinson, who was an editor on the Spotlight investigative team that uncovered sexual abuse on children in the Catholic Church, said many have helped cover up abuse like Bernard Law did.

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law
A former prison chef gets his own restaurant 0:55

A former prison chef gets his own restaurant
Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY

View More Video