2 Palestinians die of wounds from Israel clashes in Gaza

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 01:13 PM

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says two men have died from wounds sustained in earlier clashes with Israeli troops along the border with Israel.

It identified them as Mohammed Dahdouh, 20, who died Sunday, and Sharif Shalash, 28, who died on Saturday.

Their deaths raise to 12 the number of Palestinians killed in violence in Gaza and the West Bank since President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Most of the deaths have occurred in Gaza, where protesters have been clashing with Israeli forces along the border fence. Forces have used tear gas and live fire to disperse the crowds. Among the dead are two Hamas militants killed in an Israeli airstrike that was carried out in response to rocket fire from Gaza.

