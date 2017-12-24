FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Delcy Rodriguez, president of the Constitutional Assembly, gives a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. A human rights activist said Venezuela has released dozens of prisoners accused of inciting violence against the government. Rodriguez had several of the prisoners escorted into a government chamber Saturday, Dec. 23, before she lectured them and wished them a merry Christmas.
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Delcy Rodriguez, president of the Constitutional Assembly, gives a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. A human rights activist said Venezuela has released dozens of prisoners accused of inciting violence against the government. Rodriguez had several of the prisoners escorted into a government chamber Saturday, Dec. 23, before she lectured them and wished them a merry Christmas. Ricardo Mazalan, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Delcy Rodriguez, president of the Constitutional Assembly, gives a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. A human rights activist said Venezuela has released dozens of prisoners accused of inciting violence against the government. Rodriguez had several of the prisoners escorted into a government chamber Saturday, Dec. 23, before she lectured them and wished them a merry Christmas. Ricardo Mazalan, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Human right group says Venezuela releases 36 prisoners

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 12:40 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CARACAS, Venezuela

A human rights group says Venezuela has released dozens of prisoners accused of inciting violence against the government.

Foro Penal director Alfredo Romero said 36 prisoners had been released over the weekend, including some who were never convicted.

National constituent assembly president Delcy Rodriguez had several of the prisoners escorted into a government chamber Saturday before she lectured them and wished them a merry Christmas. She announced that a total of 80 prisoners had been under review for release.

Activists and foreign leaders have accused President Nicolas Maduro's government of using harsh tactics and the threat of imprisonment to control opposition protesters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Foro Penal estimates the country is still holding more than 200 political prisoners.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

    Walter Robinson, who was an editor on the Spotlight investigative team that uncovered sexual abuse on children in the Catholic Church, said many have helped cover up abuse like Bernard Law did.

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law
A former prison chef gets his own restaurant 0:55

A former prison chef gets his own restaurant
Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY

View More Video