Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., accompanied by his wife Cheryl, leaves the Capitol on Tuesday after announcing he won’t seek re-election in 2018 and delivering a blistering critique of President Donald Trump.
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., accompanied by his wife Cheryl, leaves the Capitol on Tuesday after announcing he won’t seek re-election in 2018 and delivering a blistering critique of President Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik AP
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., accompanied by his wife Cheryl, leaves the Capitol on Tuesday after announcing he won’t seek re-election in 2018 and delivering a blistering critique of President Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik AP

Nation & World

Sen. Flake dangles possibility of running against Trump

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 12:59 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says President Donald Trump is certain to face an independent challenge in the next presidential election, if not one from within the party. And Flake is not ruling out being that challenger.

Flake has been fiercely critical of Trump, even while supporting parts of his agenda, like the new tax cuts. Trump in turn has denounced the senator, who's not seeking re-election next year.

Flake says if Trump continues on his path, and if Democrats lean left, a "huge swath of voters" will be "looking for something else."

Asked on ABC's "This Week" whether he might run for president in 2020, Flake said "That's not in my plans" but "I don't rule anything out."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He says Republicans must marginalize the party's "ultra-nationalist" element.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

    Walter Robinson, who was an editor on the Spotlight investigative team that uncovered sexual abuse on children in the Catholic Church, said many have helped cover up abuse like Bernard Law did.

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law
A former prison chef gets his own restaurant 0:55

A former prison chef gets his own restaurant
Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY

View More Video