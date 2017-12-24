London Zoo reopens after fire that killed meerkats, aardvark

In this handout photo provided by the London Fire Brigade, firefighters work at the scene at Adventure cafe and shop near the Meerkat enclosure at London Zoo, London, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. London Zoo officials say a fire that broke out before the facility opened Saturday morning left one aardvark dead and four meerkats missing and presumed dead. Staff members were treated for smoke inhalation and shock after the blaze broke out near the zoo cafe in the early morning hours. London Fire Brigade via AP)