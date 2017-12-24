Nation & World

Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 05:50 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

A roadside bomb killed seven civilians on Sunday in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, officials said.

Haji Salam Khan, a provincial council member, said the blast killed seven civilians and wounded three others. Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the attack but did not provide a toll.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

The Taliban have a strong and growing presence in the area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a mortar struck a market in the eastern Logar province, killing three civilians during a battle between Afghan security forces and the Taliban, said Salim Saleh, spokesman for the provincial governor. He said seven other people were wounded.

He said an investigation is underway to determine whether the mortar round was fired by security forces or insurgents.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

    Walter Robinson, who was an editor on the Spotlight investigative team that uncovered sexual abuse on children in the Catholic Church, said many have helped cover up abuse like Bernard Law did.

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law
A former prison chef gets his own restaurant 0:55

A former prison chef gets his own restaurant
Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY

View More Video