Peru's jailed ex-president Fujimori taken to hospital

A supporter of former President Alberto Fujimori stands with poster that says in Spanish "Free Chino now" outside the clinic where the jailed leader was admitted the previous day after suffering a drop in blood pressure in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The former strongman, who governed from 1990 to 2000, is a polarizing figure in Peru. Some Peruvians laud him for defeating the Maoist Shining Path guerrillas, while others loathe him for human rights violations carried out under his government. Martin Mejia AP Photo