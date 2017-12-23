Nation & World

Kentucky jailer taken to jail, charged with perjury

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 11:52 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

PADUCAH, Ky.

A Kentucky jailer has been taken to jail.

WPSD-TV reports McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray has been charged with perjury. She was booked into the Christian County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

The charge stems from a trial in October involving former Deputy Jailer Ben Green. Green was accused of moving inmates from protective custody to the jail's general population without permission. The charges were dropped after Ray testified the jail was operating under a 2010 manual that did not include the current rules. But Kentucky State Police said they discovered the rules were in place and launched an investigation to determine if Ray had lied.

If convicted, Ray could face probation or up to five years in prison. It wasn't immediately known if she had an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

    Walter Robinson, who was an editor on the Spotlight investigative team that uncovered sexual abuse on children in the Catholic Church, said many have helped cover up abuse like Bernard Law did.

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law
A former prison chef gets his own restaurant 0:55

A former prison chef gets his own restaurant
Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY

View More Video