Nation & World

Freed Jordanian hostage says Syrian captors sought ransom

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 01:28 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

AMMAN, Jordan

A freed Jordanian hostage says his captors in southern Syria mistreated him and demanded $250,000 in ransom.

Manhal Hamdan spoke late Sunday from his family home in Jordan after Jordan's military announced his rescue.

Hamdan described himself as a farmer working in southern Syria, a war zone, but did not elaborate on his personal circumstances.

Hamdan says he was snatched while riding a motorcycle in the Tel Shihab area on the border with Jordan. He says he was held for over a month. Jordanian military intelligence says he was rescued after several days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hamdan says his captors wanted to pressure the Jordanian government.

He did not identify the armed group holding him, but says the rebel Free Syrian Army, an alliance backed by the West and Jordan, helped free him.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion

    A partial implosion of the Pontiac Silverdome has failed to bring down the upper section of the Detroit Lions' former home.

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion 1:53

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion
‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors
Sorry, or not: How men accused of sexual misconduct react 2:58

Sorry, or not: How men accused of sexual misconduct react

View More Video