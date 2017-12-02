Nation & World

13 killed in suicide bombing at northeastern Nigeria market

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BIU, Nigeria

Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say at least 13 people are dead after two female suicide bombers attacked a market.

Mohammed Maliya, who is part of the rescue effort in the town of Biu, says the victims were killed when one of the women detonated her explosives at a food distribution point run by a non-governmental organization.

She appeared relaxed and was eating a banana while waiting in line with others, Maliya says.

The other bomber killed only herself but wounded a number of people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saturday's attack took place about 185 kilometers (115 miles) from Maiduguri city, where the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram was formed.

The group has increasingly used women and children to carry out attacks. Many of them are kidnapped and indoctrinated in extremism.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

    Miami doctors faced an ethical dilemma when an unconscious patient with a tattoo that said "do not resuscitate" was imprinted on his chest.

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors
Sorry, or not: How men accused of sexual misconduct react 2:58

Sorry, or not: How men accused of sexual misconduct react
Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 0:20

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

View More Video